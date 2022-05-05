Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership’s decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet.
Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai’s official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders.
“He (Shah) said, he will talk (to me), after going to Delhi,” Bommai said in response to a question on what Shah has communicated to him regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle.
Asked about speculations over a cabinet reshuffle and having deputy chief ministers, he said, “It is something, I’m getting to know from you (media).” Shah’s visit to the city came amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet, ahead of Assembly polls in 2023.
Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai’s replacement.
According to top BJP sources, Shah too is said to have asked Bommai to focus on development and election preparations, and leave the rest to the party leadership.
Amid murmurs in the BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle, amid talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces.
Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on May 5 has been postponed to May 11.
This has given rise to speculations that the postponement may be to accommodate expansion in the state cabinet or reshuffling it, amid reports that the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a decision in this regard before May 10.
Bommai is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of polls next year.
There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections. PTI KSU HDA HDA
-
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
-
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
-
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
-
ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment, has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE. Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai conducts department reviews to speed up development plans
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a series of meetings with heads of various departments on Wednesday to review the progress of schemes and programmes announced in the state budget. The chief minister told the health department heads to have the stone-laying ceremony for the 250-bed Jayadeva hospital for cardiology by August 15 and complete all the processes to set up the medical college in Ramanagara district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru.
