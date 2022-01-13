Apartments with over 3 Covid cases to be marked ‘containment zones’ for 7 days: Bengaluru civic body

Karnataka has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 infections with the most number of cases being reported in the Bengaluru Urban district. Amid this surge, the Bengaluru civic body – Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – has issued a host of new advisories to resident welfare associations (RWA), apartment complexes and housing societies in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BBMP said that an apartment complex will be declared as a “containment zone” (CZ) for a period of at least seven days if more than three Covid-19 cases were reported within it.

“If more than 3 cases are reported within the apartment complex, or 100 Mts perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments complete apartment complex shall be declared as a "Containment Zone" for a minimum of 07 days,” the civic body said.

Also read | Karnataka: Experts link Covid spike to political activities

Within the apartments, the Bengaluru administration said, individual houses in a floor will be considered a CZ if one case is reported from each floor, the complete floor will be considered a CZ if three cases were reported in the floor and a complete block or a tower will be marked CZ if it has ten Covid cases either across floors or in a single floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complete apartment complex will be called CZ if 50 cases are reported in apartments with 50 to 100 households or if 100 cases are reported in those with more than 100 houses, the advisory further said.

All residents within the area will be tested and detailed contact tracing and surveillance activities will be done, if an apartment is declared CZ.

“Testing of all population within the containment zone is advisable, mandatory if symptomatic,” the BBMP said. “Testing of all Primary Contacts and Secondary Contacts is advisable, and mandatory if symptomatic. All contacts shall remain under quarantine till the test results are declared. All contacts within the CZ shall remain quarantined for the period of CZ notification,” it added.

Further, the civic body said that the RWAs or the housing societies should ensure that those advised home quarantine should adhere to it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All vendor and emergency services shall be used following Covid norms and the administrative bodies have been asked to ensure all residents and others who visit the buildings are fully vaccinated. They have also been asked to spread awareness about vaccinations and control the usage of common facilities within buildings such as walkways and parks and avoid the usage of gyms, sports facilities, swimming pools. Regular sanitisation and checking of temperature for visitors have also been advised.

On Wednesday, the state saw 21,390 new Covid-19 cases, of which, 15,617 were reported from Bengaluru Urban district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON