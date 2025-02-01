Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.39 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 1, 2025, is 26.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.39 °C and 29.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.74 °C and 31.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 2, 2025
|26.29
|Scattered clouds
|February 3, 2025
|27.61
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|28.16
|Overcast clouds
|February 5, 2025
|28.05
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|28.26
|Broken clouds
|February 7, 2025
|28.67
|Overcast clouds
|February 8, 2025
|29.08
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025
