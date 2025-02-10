Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 10, 2025, is 26.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.23 °C and 29.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.42 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 11, 2025 26.53 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 28.65 Broken clouds February 13, 2025 29.62 Scattered clouds February 14, 2025 30.51 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 29.73 Broken clouds February 16, 2025 29.53 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 31.08 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.8 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.53 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.14 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.63 °C Few clouds Delhi 24.46 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



