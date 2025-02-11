Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 11, 2025, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.94 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.63 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 148.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 25.01 Few clouds February 13, 2025 29.51 Scattered clouds February 14, 2025 30.15 Overcast clouds February 15, 2025 29.52 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 29.23 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 30.03 Few clouds February 18, 2025 30.23 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear



