Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 11, 2025, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.94 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.63 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 148.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|25.01
|Few clouds
|February 13, 2025
|29.51
|Scattered clouds
|February 14, 2025
|30.15
|Overcast clouds
|February 15, 2025
|29.52
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|29.23
|Overcast clouds
|February 17, 2025
|30.03
|Few clouds
|February 18, 2025
|30.23
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
