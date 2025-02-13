Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.46 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 13, 2025, is 26.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.46 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 32.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 26.95 Scattered clouds February 15, 2025 29.47 Few clouds February 16, 2025 28.78 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 30.03 Few clouds February 18, 2025 29.93 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 29.88 Scattered clouds February 20, 2025 29.86 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.