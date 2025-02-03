Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 3, 2025, is 27.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.65 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 4, 2025 27.97 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 27.74 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 27.73 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 27.77 Overcast clouds February 8, 2025 28.65 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 28.89 Few clouds February 10, 2025 29.43 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 26.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 26.94 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.01 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.84 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



