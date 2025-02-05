Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.51 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 5, 2025, is 25.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.51 °C and 30.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.3 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 6, 2025
|25.84
|Few clouds
|February 7, 2025
|27.67
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|28.30
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|28.67
|Few clouds
|February 10, 2025
|28.94
|Scattered clouds
|February 11, 2025
|28.56
|Scattered clouds
|February 12, 2025
|29.26
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025
