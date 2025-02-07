Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.27 °C, check weather forecast for February 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 7, 2025, is 24.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.27 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.7 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 8, 2025
|24.91
|Few clouds
|February 9, 2025
|27.91
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|28.32
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|28.16
|Few clouds
|February 12, 2025
|29.20
|Few clouds
|February 13, 2025
|30.06
|Scattered clouds
|February 14, 2025
|31.17
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025
