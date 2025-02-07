Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.27 °C, check weather forecast for February 7, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 7, 2025, is 24.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.27 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.7 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 8, 2025 24.91 Few clouds February 9, 2025 27.91 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 28.32 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 28.16 Few clouds February 12, 2025 29.20 Few clouds February 13, 2025 30.06 Scattered clouds February 14, 2025 31.17 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.17 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.14 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.43 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.02 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



