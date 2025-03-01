Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 1, 2025, is 27.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.36 °C and 30.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.69 °C and 32.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 61.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 27.77 Overcast clouds March 3, 2025 29.22 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 29.88 Overcast clouds March 5, 2025 31.29 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 31.22 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 30.33 Overcast clouds March 8, 2025 31.45 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.