Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.75 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 10, 2025, is 29.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.75 °C and 31.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.12 °C and 31.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 117.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202529.35Scattered clouds
March 12, 202529.62Broken clouds
March 13, 202529.23Few clouds
March 14, 202531.70Overcast clouds
March 15, 202531.81Few clouds
March 16, 202531.23Broken clouds
March 17, 202531.96Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
