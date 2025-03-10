Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.75 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 10, 2025, is 29.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.75 °C and 31.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.12 °C and 31.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 117.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 29.35 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 29.62 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 29.23 Few clouds March 14, 2025 31.70 Overcast clouds March 15, 2025 31.81 Few clouds March 16, 2025 31.23 Broken clouds March 17, 2025 31.96 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

