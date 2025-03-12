Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 12, 2025, is 28.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 28.90 Light rain March 14, 2025 30.82 Overcast clouds March 15, 2025 31.23 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 31.08 Overcast clouds March 17, 2025 31.83 Overcast clouds March 18, 2025 32.30 Broken clouds March 19, 2025 32.60 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



