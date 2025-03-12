Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 12, 2025, is 28.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|28.90
|Light rain
|March 14, 2025
|30.82
|Overcast clouds
|March 15, 2025
|31.23
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|31.08
|Overcast clouds
|March 17, 2025
|31.83
|Overcast clouds
|March 18, 2025
|32.30
|Broken clouds
|March 19, 2025
|32.60
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025
