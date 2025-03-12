Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 12, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 12, 2025, is 28.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 12, 2025
Bangalore weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 13, 202528.90Light rain
March 14, 202530.82Overcast clouds
March 15, 202531.23Broken clouds
March 16, 202531.08Overcast clouds
March 17, 202531.83Overcast clouds
March 18, 202532.30Broken clouds
March 19, 202532.60Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru28.9 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.85 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

