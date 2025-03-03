Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.2 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 3, 2025, is 30.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 33.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.66 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.2 °C and 33.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 30.04 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 31.34 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 31.36 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 31.05 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 31.00 Overcast clouds March 9, 2025 30.26 Broken clouds March 10, 2025 31.38 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



