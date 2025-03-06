Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.91 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 6, 2025, is 30.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.91 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.33 °C and 33.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.91 °C and 33.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 7, 2025 30.52 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 30.40 Few clouds March 9, 2025 30.67 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 31.40 Few clouds March 11, 2025 31.86 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 31.75 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 32.41 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.98 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.63 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.52 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.96 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.