Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.24 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 7, 2025, is 30.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.24 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 33.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.24 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 8, 2025
|30.05
|Scattered clouds
|March 9, 2025
|30.09
|Scattered clouds
|March 10, 2025
|30.63
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|31.00
|Few clouds
|March 12, 2025
|30.45
|Scattered clouds
|March 13, 2025
|30.96
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|32.95
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.