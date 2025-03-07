Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.24 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 07, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 7, 2025, is 30.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.24 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 07, 2025
Bangalore weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 33.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.24 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 8, 202530.05Scattered clouds
March 9, 202530.09Scattered clouds
March 10, 202530.63Sky is clear
March 11, 202531.00Few clouds
March 12, 202530.45Scattered clouds
March 13, 202530.96Scattered clouds
March 14, 202532.95Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.71 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.05 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

