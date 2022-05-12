BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments.

With 28 assembly seats, Bengaluru is not just the crown jewel for any government or political party but also holds the key to the biggest share of urban vote and population in the state, which at over 12 million is nearly a quarter of the estimated 70 million in Karnataka.

Having been in power at the BBMP for a decade, the polls will serve as a good indicator of which way the significantly large urban middle-class vote.

“BJP all over India is in a good position, and there is no question about it. Congress as a party is collapsing across the country and vanishing from all other states. It has some life left in Karnataka but Bengaluru’s educated areas are with the BJP,” Tejaswini Ananthkumar, state BJP vice president told HT on Wednesday.

The Congress managed to get the better of the BJP in Bengaluru by winning 13 out of the 26 seats that went to the assembly polls in 2018, while the saffron-outfit came a close second with 11. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats. Rajajinagar and Jayanagar did not go to the polls at the time, but these seats were later won by Congress.

However, the tables have turned since then with one JD(S) legislator and three from Congress having defected to the BJP in 2019 . The Congress MLA from Shivajinagar, R Roshan Baig, resigned from his post and did not contest the December 2019 bypolls in which Congress’s Rizwan Arshad managed to win back the seat.

The BBMP has an annual budget of around ₹10,000 crores and is the crown jewel of Karnataka due to its prowess in information technology, startups, aerospace and biotechnology.

But the poor quality of public infrastructure, treacherous roads, waste mismanagement, rapid and unregulated expansion leading to encroachment of lakes, erosion of green cover and unequal distribution of services have made life a struggle for the residents of one of India’s biggest cities.

But is the quality of civic infrastructure a poll platform?

“Not really because most Bangaloreans have come to terms with it and just crib about it. Here everyone says they will improve it (Bengaluru civic infrastructure) and nobody improves and it has been happening for decades. It is not something that you can mobilise people on. Civic infrastructure is a good political talking point but I can’t remember an election won or lost on that,” Narendar Pani, faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) and political analyst said.

Congress is hoping that inadequate and poor quality of civic infrastructure does play a role in determining the results as the BJP has held power in the BBMP for at least a decade now.

“The whole of Bangalore city is in shambles, there have been no development works and hopefully the people realise that this government has done nothing and that is why they (BJP) have been trying to postpone the elections,” Dinesh Gundu Rao, former president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), and five-time legislator from Gandhi Nagar said.

But the Congress leader does concede that there is a poor turnout for BBMP elections and said that unless the residents get involved, there is unlikely to be any change.

“Civic infrastructure will play a role in the BBMP elections. But at the same time, the way Bengaluru and its population are growing there will be some impact on civic infrastructure. But we have seen during Covid-19 how our corporators and party workers put their life on the line and helped people. So, it shows that our ground connect is very good,” the BJP state vice president said.

The BJP had delayed the polls on account of delimitation as well as reservation of seats for backward classes – an exercise that has been delayed, forcing the possibility that the state government will have to conduct the polls in 198 wards as opposed to the 243 proposed in the new BBMP act of 2020.

There is also anger among the former BJP corporators, who believe that the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government deliberately delayed the elections to have more control over the city and in the absence of the council passed key legislations like a new BBMP act, parking and waste management policies.

Rao said that the delay in reservation for backward classes has been deliberate as the Bommai government did not use the 2015 caste census which would deny marginalised groups a fair share in political representation.

On Sunday, Bommai constituted a Commission to study the political representation of backward classes headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official, CR Chikmath, was appointed as a member of this body.

“The Commission has been constituted following a Supreme Court instruction in a case related to ensuring suitable representation for backward classes in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies,” according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO), attributing it to Bommai.