BBMP orders another survey of potholes, to geotag them

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) on Monday said it will carry out a re-survey of all potholes, geo tag them in an internal app and then open it for public viewing from next week to fix the most teething problem in India’s IT and technology capital that comes to a standstill at the slightest hint of rain.

“With the FixMyStreet internal app, which has some technical problems now, will identify the location of each pothole within three days. By Thursday, we will do another meeting and determine the exact number of potholes with geo location and then from next Monday we will open it up for public viewing who can add to the list if we have missed out something,” said Tushar Girinath, the newly appointed chief commissioner of the BBMP.

Bengaluru, which continuously evolves in technology, comes to a standstill at the smallest hint of rain, bringing to the fore the poor quality of public infrastructure which exposes the faultlines in planning, vision and implementation by the district administration and the state government.

On Sunday night, a bus veered away trying to avoid a pothole and hit a metro pillar, leaving 29 passengers injured.

Bengaluru, a city of over 12 million residents, is the biggest earner for the state coffers with its Information Technology (IT), startups, aerospace, biotechnology and several other sectors who continue to thrive in the city.

But its bane has always been public infrastructure which claimed the lives of at least 18 persons in 2020, according to the national crime records bureau data. Its 18 cases account for 85% of all such cases reported in the country and this is higher than the combined total of similar causes in all other major cities of the country including Mumbai and New Delhi.

Girinath said once the potholes are identified and the public also gives in their inputs, it would take another 7-10 days to fix the same as the app will automatically assign work orders.

V Ravichandar, an urban infrastructure expert, said a geosurvey was not required as most local BBMP officials know where these potholes are.

“It’s not that they don’t know where the potholes are. They don’t need a geo-survey as the local BBMP guys know which are the big ones, etc. The problem is the pothole filling technology they are using results in it giving way. The way we do it is quite bad..there is something called hot and cold mix. The problem in pothole fixing is that fundamentally the road and drain design is bad, road geometry. While pothole is a small band-aid for the moment, it will give way in the next set of rains and with the kind of truck traffic and other things because the core problem has not gone away,” he said.

It is not for the first time that the BBMP and successive state governments have assured to fix Bengaluru’s teething problems with potholes and by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s own admission, over ₹20,000 crore have been spent in the last five years on road-related works in the state capital.

According to the BBMP’s estimates, one kilometre of a two-lane road under Smart City costs anywhere between ₹7.5 to ₹11 crore (including underground ducts), and the same for a tar road is around ₹80 lakhs to ₹1.3 crores.

The Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, in December last year, said only 1,344 km of roads, out of the over 11,200 km, were motorable in the city, admitting to one of the biggest infrastructural challenges.

There are allegations of wide-spread corruption and contractor-official nexus which leads to higher billing and poor quality of works that are done over and over again, costing more and more to the taxpayer.

“Pothole is a visible symptom of what you see at the end of the day. But its underlying problems are poor geometry, insufficient, badly or non-existent drains and unless you have a system to fix these underlying problems, this pothole fixing will never ever get fixed. At best optically for two months you will feel good,” urban infrastructure expert Ravichadar added.