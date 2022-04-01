BBMP's new rule in-house waste processing for bulk generators

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has mandated waste processing within the premises of bulk generators in the city through a circular on Friday.

A gazette notification is expected on the same from the Urban Development Department, which would ensure that the BBMP enforces the order. A bulk generator is one that generates more than 100 kilos of garbage a day. However, according to BBMP's estimates, around 1500 tonnes of bulk waste is generated a day by the bulk waste generators.

Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP, notified the public on Twitter regarding the new rule, saying, “The BBMP has issued a circular ordering the authorities to take necessary action on the treatment and disposal of bulk waste generated within their own premises while in anticipation of a Gazette Notification regarding the same.”

The order stated, “All bulk waste generators shall ensure segregation of solid waste at source within their premises and facilitate the collection, processing, and disposal as specified in the bye-laws."

It further stated that the biodegradable waste shall be treated, processed and disposed through methods like composting or bio-methanisation. If bulk waste generators do not have the space to process waste on-site, the BBMP order states that they can obtain a service of an authorised waste processor for collection, processing and disposal of such waste at their own expense.

These authorised waste processors will then need to submit their charges, which will be assessed by BBMP on whether or not they are fair and reasonable. The service providers will need to register with the BBMP and acquire a grant from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) before they can begin their operations.

The service providers will also be responsible to maintain records tracking the transfer of waste from the collection points to the processing units. They can also file returns to the BBMP periodically depending on their services, the amount of waste collected and their charges regarding the same.

The order also mandates that bulk waste generators give their food waste to BBMP authorised piggery farmers to be used as pig feeds.

The BBMP, as part of its new waste management rules, will make it mandatory for buildings to reserve space on their premises exclusively for solid waste management, given that they have a maximum area of more than five square kilometres or estimated waste generation of over 100 kilos.