BBMP's new rule in-house waste processing for bulk generators
- The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order making it mandatory for bulk waste generators in the city to undertake processing of biodegradable waste within their locations.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has mandated waste processing within the premises of bulk generators in the city through a circular on Friday.
A gazette notification is expected on the same from the Urban Development Department, which would ensure that the BBMP enforces the order. A bulk generator is one that generates more than 100 kilos of garbage a day. However, according to BBMP's estimates, around 1500 tonnes of bulk waste is generated a day by the bulk waste generators.
Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP, notified the public on Twitter regarding the new rule, saying, “The BBMP has issued a circular ordering the authorities to take necessary action on the treatment and disposal of bulk waste generated within their own premises while in anticipation of a Gazette Notification regarding the same.”
The order stated, “All bulk waste generators shall ensure segregation of solid waste at source within their premises and facilitate the collection, processing, and disposal as specified in the bye-laws."
It further stated that the biodegradable waste shall be treated, processed and disposed through methods like composting or bio-methanisation. If bulk waste generators do not have the space to process waste on-site, the BBMP order states that they can obtain a service of an authorised waste processor for collection, processing and disposal of such waste at their own expense.
These authorised waste processors will then need to submit their charges, which will be assessed by BBMP on whether or not they are fair and reasonable. The service providers will need to register with the BBMP and acquire a grant from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) before they can begin their operations.
The service providers will also be responsible to maintain records tracking the transfer of waste from the collection points to the processing units. They can also file returns to the BBMP periodically depending on their services, the amount of waste collected and their charges regarding the same.
The order also mandates that bulk waste generators give their food waste to BBMP authorised piggery farmers to be used as pig feeds.
The BBMP, as part of its new waste management rules, will make it mandatory for buildings to reserve space on their premises exclusively for solid waste management, given that they have a maximum area of more than five square kilometres or estimated waste generation of over 100 kilos.
-
UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday. The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means.
-
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
-
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
-
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
