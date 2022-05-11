Bengaluru: AAP protests against 'poor' construction work at Vajpayee Stadium

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in Bengaluru alleging that "40 per cent commission corruption" of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was responsible for the collapse of the gallery of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR layout.

Leading the protest, Bengaluru AAP president Mohan Dasari said, "The gallery roof has collapsed barely two months after getting inaugurated by CM Basavaraj Bommai. This is an example of the 40 per cent commission corruption of the BJP government and local MLA Sathish Reddy. We condemn the hooliganism shown by BJP workers against AAP workers who visited the place to expose the poor construction work. We will remove BJP from the power which is corrupt as well as a hooligan party."

He said the work at Vajpayee Stadium has been done at a cost of ₹4 crore which has to be thoroughly investigated. "The public works department should investigate this and strict action should be taken against the contractors, officials and representatives who are part of this corruption."

"We cannot keep quiet looking at people's money being misused by corrupt people resulting in poor construction of public assets," Dasari added.

Bommanahalli constituency AAP in-charge Seetharam Gundappa said, "Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, along with BJP workers, had created ruckus in front of Delhi CM residence. They had also sent unruly party workers to the AAP state office as well. If he has guts, let him come to Vajpayee stadium which has been subjected to 40 per cent commission corruption and talks about the poor construction work of the stadium which is in his own constituency."

A part of the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR layout in Bengaluru collapsed following heavy rain lashed in the city on Sunday. A portion of the stadium wall also got damaged. The stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1.

