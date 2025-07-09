Bengaluru airport to get ‘Kalaloka’ store showcasing Karnataka’s iconic GI-tagged products

The Karnataka government is all set to unveil its flagship ‘Kalaloka’ store at Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru this September, aiming to introduce travellers to the state’s cultural and artisanal richness. The store will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Industries Minister MB Patil announced. Bengaluru airport to soon have a dedicated store for Karnataka's GI-tagged products.

Also Read - Bharat Bandh today: What’s open and what’s closed in Bengaluru as nationwide strike takes place?

What is ‘Kalaloka’ store?

Spanning 130 square metres, the upcoming stall will bring together Karnataka’s most iconic and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products under one roof. “Kalaloka is designed to reflect Karnataka’s heritage through six signature state-run products and 28 GI-tagged items, all curated in a visually appealing space,” said Patil, who holds the portfolio for Large and Medium Industries.

Among the featured products are Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd’s (KSDL) renowned sandalwood soap, Mysuru silk, Channapatna toys, Lidkar leather goods, and a wide range of handwoven and handicraft items. Filter coffee, another cultural staple of the state, will also be sold in the store.

To appeal to global travellers, the government is prioritising premium packaging, modern branding, and international-standard presentation. “Kalaloka is not just a store, it is a curated showcase of Karnataka’s craftsmanship and identity for the world to see,” Patil added.

A second Kalaloka stall is also on the cards, proposed for the International Lounge at the airport. The tender process for this outlet will begin shortly, he said. The Bengaluru International Airport authorities have extended support by offering the retail space at a 50% concession on rent, recognizing the initiative’s cultural value.

Also Read - Bengaluru teens on two-wheeler snatch ₹50 lakh worth of gold from woman, caught within hours

Minister Patil chaired a review meeting with senior officials from the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC) and the Department of Industries and Commerce to assess the store’s progress, finalise product lists, and streamline the execution timeline.