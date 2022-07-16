Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru among metros with cheapest petrol price. Check rates here

Petrol prices in Bengaluru on Saturday - ₹101.94 per litre - were cheaper compared to several other major cities, while diesel was the cheapest.
Petrol and diesel were cheaper in Bengaluru on Saturday compared to other metropolitan cities in the country. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:00 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Oil marketing companies (OMC) in Bengaluru stayed the city's petrol prices at 101.94 per litre on Saturday, which was on the cheaper side when compared to other metros in the country, whereas diesel was the cheapest.

Petrol prices were soaring from April 7 to May 21 in Bengaluru at 111.09 per litre, after which it came down to 101.94 per litre. The price of petrol in the Karnataka capital has remained unchanged at this level since May 22.

Petrol prices in Mumbai, however, were higher even after the Maharashtra government reduced value added tax (VAT). Prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by 5.04 and 3.01 per litre but petrol prices in Mumbai stood at 106.31 on Saturday, while diesel was at 94.27 per litre.

According to Goodreturns, petrol price in Delhi was 96.72 per litre, while diesel price was 89.62 per litre. Kolkata's petrol price was 106.03, while diesel price was 92.76.

Rates across the country vary from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and shipping costs. The table below shows rates of petrol and diesel across some of the main cities in India:

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel (per litre)
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Delhi 96.72 89.62

