Bengaluru among metros with cheapest petrol price. Check rates here
Oil marketing companies (OMC) in Bengaluru stayed the city's petrol prices at ₹101.94 per litre on Saturday, which was on the cheaper side when compared to other metros in the country, whereas diesel was the cheapest.
Petrol prices were soaring from April 7 to May 21 in Bengaluru at ₹111.09 per litre, after which it came down to ₹101.94 per litre. The price of petrol in the Karnataka capital has remained unchanged at this level since May 22.
Petrol prices in Mumbai, however, were higher even after the Maharashtra government reduced value added tax (VAT). Prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by ₹5.04 and ₹3.01 per litre but petrol prices in Mumbai stood at ₹106.31 on Saturday, while diesel was at ₹94.27 per litre.
According to Goodreturns, petrol price in Delhi was ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel price was ₹89.62 per litre. Kolkata's petrol price was ₹106.03, while diesel price was ₹92.76.
Rates across the country vary from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and shipping costs. The table below shows rates of petrol and diesel across some of the main cities in India:
|City
|Petrol price (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
