Bengaluru BJP leader's suicide due to honey-trap: Reports
- Byadarahalli Police has recovered a suicide note from the residence of the deceased BJP leader.
The police investigation into the death of a 46-year-old BJP leader Anantharaju in Bengaluru on Thursday last has revealed that he was the victim of a honeytrap. The police reportedly said his wife in a complaint alleged that two women and a man were behind the incident.
The deceased was a local functionary from the Herohalli ward number 72, and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his home in Byadarahalli.
According to the statements of his cousin, Manoj, Anantharaju was earlier suspected to have killed himself as he was distressed over his thyroid-related illness. However, the latest media reports claimed that the police have found a death note from the BJP leader's Byadarahalli home, confirming that he was a victim of a honeytrap.
In the suicide note, Anantharaju has reportedly blamed a woman for harassing him, and also asked his wife for her forgiveness. The police are said to have now converted the case of unnatural death into that of abetment to suicide against three persons.
Anantharaju, who had contested for the BBMP corporator position in the 2010 election representing the ruling BJP from the Herohalli ward, was reportedly blackmailed by a woman identified as Rekha, her husband Vinod and their mutual friend Spandana.
Rekha is said to have gotten in touch with the leader via social media and befriended him, with her husband as her accomplice. The couple along with Spandana allegedly conspired to extort money from the leader after Rekha got a hold of his private photos and videos. They allegedly started blackmailing him for money. The police are on the lookout for the trio, who are reportedly on the run.
The police have reportedly registered a case of abetment to suicide against the trio after Anatharaju's wife Suma BK lodged a new complaint on Saturday against them. All three accused in the case are reportedly from KR Puram area.
