Bengaluru: Bodies of 2 of 3 boys who drowned while swimming in lake found
An afternoon swim went awry after two boys drowned in the Dodda Gubbi lake in the Kothnur area of Bengaluru on Thursday. Search operations have recovered two bodies so far. A third body is still missing. Two others who were part of the group are safe. The five have been identified as Imran Pasha (17), a city mall worker; Mubharak Rehaman (17), a welder; Sahil Ahmed (15) a Class 10 student, and two carpenters - Abdur Rehman and Shahid.
The five - all residents of Saraipalya in Hennur - decided to take a swim in the lake on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. According to The Hindu, Mubarak, Imran and Sahil jumped in while Abdur and Shahid stayed on shore as they did not know how to swim.
Mubarak soon started struggling but suddenly Imran and Sahil, both of whom went to help him, went missing too. The other two shouted for help when they couldn't spot the trio.
Alarmed passers-by jumped in but couldn't find the boys, after which the police were called and fire and emergency services alerted. An extensive search followed but failed to recover their bodies and had to be suspended after bad light on Thursday evening.
The search resumed Friday and an assistant police sub-inspector from the Kothanur Police Station told Hindustan Times two of the three bodies were recovered.
Hindustan Times cannot confirm the identities.
Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, hospitalised
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.
3 pilgrims on their way to Yamunotri shrines killed, 9 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge
Mussoorie: Three pilgrims including a driver from Maharashtra died while 10 others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Dabarkot between Orji and Sayana Chatti on the Yamunotri highway night on Thursday night, police said. The pilgrims from Maharashtra were on their way to Yamunotri shrines when the incident occurred, officials said.
7 candidates elected 'unopposed' to Karnataka Legislative Council
All the seven candidates in the fray for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council, slated to be elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), were on Friday declared as elected "unopposed". The declaration paved the way for the BJP to gain a majority in the Upper House as four out of the seven new members are from the ruling party, two from Congress and JD(S) one.
Cash-strapped Bangalore University wants to make money. By selling jackfruit
Bangalore University, which has more than 650 affiliated colleges, has decided to auction off the 50-odd jackfruit trees on its 1,000-acre Jnanabharathi campus ahead of the upcoming jackfruit season. The varsity had tried to auction off the trees last year but did not gain any revenue due to the lack of demand and buyers. The auction is set to take place on May 31 and the university has some rules in place.
Shimla schools prepone vacation in view of PM Modi’s May 31 rally
Anticipating a huge gathering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Ridge in Shimla on May 31, the district administration has asked schools to prepone their summer vacation to avoid traffic congestion on Tuesday. Also read: Seven soldiers killed after army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla followed by the rally to celebrate the BJP-led NDA government's eight years in office at the Centre.
