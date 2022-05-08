Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: Foul smell from sewage treatment plan angers Langadheeranahalli residents

Published on May 08, 2022 04:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

 

A sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru has got residents up in arms over its foul smell. A restarted sewage treatment plant was started a few days ago at Banashankari VI Stage but the nauseating smell from the plant has residents of Lingadheeranahalli protesting. 

BBMP started the processing the plant after getting permissions from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KPSCB) and also promised that the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines will be followed. They had promised a buffer zone from the residential area, but no such area exists which has left the residents irate. 

Locals sat in the front of plant at 10:30PM to protest and it went on till midnight. They told a leading daily that KSPCB officials don’t even come to the area and instead asks the residents to file an RTI. 

Reacting, KSPCB chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah said he will visit the plant and look into the issue. 

The plant had been shut for five years before the SC overturned the NGT’s stay orders. The BBMP hadn’t sought environment clearance or gotten public consultation which had led to the plant being shut down earlier. 

