Bengaluru: Foul smell from sewage treatment plan angers Langadheeranahalli residents
A sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru has got residents up in arms over its foul smell. A restarted sewage treatment plant was started a few days ago at Banashankari VI Stage but the nauseating smell from the plant has residents of Lingadheeranahalli protesting.
BBMP started the processing the plant after getting permissions from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KPSCB) and also promised that the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines will be followed. They had promised a buffer zone from the residential area, but no such area exists which has left the residents irate.
Locals sat in the front of plant at 10:30PM to protest and it went on till midnight. They told a leading daily that KSPCB officials don’t even come to the area and instead asks the residents to file an RTI.
Reacting, KSPCB chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah said he will visit the plant and look into the issue.
The plant had been shut for five years before the SC overturned the NGT’s stay orders. The BBMP hadn’t sought environment clearance or gotten public consultation which had led to the plant being shut down earlier.
NICU at Sassoon saves 12k infants in 5 years
Since its inception Sassoon General Hospital's NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) has been able to save over 12,000 infants by providing treatment free of charge. Head of the paediatric ward of Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Aarti Kinikar, said, “Any good thing can be successful with teamwork. We have 70 staff members and 59 beds in the unit. The state government has appreciated this unit as the best unit in the state.”
Leaves of all Kolkata corporation staff to be cancelled amid cyclone Asani alert
According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update on Twitter, cyclone Asani moved northwestwards over Bay of Bengal and currently lies centered over the same region, which is 530km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 440km of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), and 900km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
Your Space: Rules restricting the use of loudspeakers should apply to all
Supreme Court guidelines should be followed Some people are taking political advantage using the name of religion. The issue of loudspeakers is not new. Until then, maintain peace and harmony. Chaitanya Kakode Law should be the same for all irrespective of religion. Similar is the case with the loudspeaker issue. The loudspeaker issue is raised concerning mosques. If this issue is restricted only to mosques, then it is bound to create communal tensions.
Madhya Pradesh man to sue liquor shop in consumer court. Here's why
In a bizarre development, the district officials in Ujjain have initiated a probe against a shop accused of allegedly selling adulterated liquor to a 42-year-old man who complained Lokesh Sothia, a resident of Bahadur Ganj area in his complaint did not get a 'kick' after consuming it. The excise commissioner acted on the complaint and asked the officials to probe the matter, news agency PTI reported. When contacted, Ujjain Excise Commission Inder Singh Damor said he has asked an official to look into Sothia's complaint.
Indore fire that killed 7 started by man over a breakup, arrested: Cops
Shubham Dixit alias Sanjay, 28, was arrested late at night on Saturday from Lohamandi. He tried to flee and injured his leg and a hand. Police admitted him to the hospital and later arrested him, said Tehzeeb Qazi, police station in-charge, Vijay Nagar.
