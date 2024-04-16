 Bengaluru International Airport records highest passenger traffic in financial year 2023-24 | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru International Airport records highest passenger traffic in financial year 2023-24

PTI |
Apr 16, 2024 05:28 PM IST

Bengaluru International Airport records highest passenger traffic in financial year 2023-24

Bengaluru, Kempegowda International Airport has witnessed the highest-ever annual passenger traffic and cargo numbers, with a total of 37.53 million passengers traversing through its terminals and 4,39,524 metric tonne of cargo passing through the airport during the financial year 2023-24.

HT Image
HT Image

The airport catered to 32.86 million domestic and 4.67 million international passengers during this period, it said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"As we reflect on the past financial year, it's been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport's history. We've also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to.

"Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing cargo development facilities," said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at Bengaluru International Airport Limited.

With the successful launch of Terminal 2 and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India, he said.

In a statement, it said in the financial year 2024, with the surge in travel demand, the Bengaluru airport emerged as the pre-eminent gateway in South India, connecting travellers to a total of 108 destinations, comprising 80 domestic and 28 international routes, thus significantly enhancing options for passengers.

The airport also experienced a remarkable increase in air traffic movements , with a total of 2,45,880 ATMs recorded during financial year 2024. Domestic ATMs saw 10 per cent growth while international growth stood at 13 per cent as compared to the previous financial year.

The Airport Cargo recorded a total throughput of 439,524 metric tonne in financial year 2024, reflecting a notable 7.1 per cent increase from the preceding financial year.

International tonnage reached 2,66,186 metric tonne, exhibiting a four per cent growth over the previous year, while domestic tonnage experienced a strong 13 per cent rise, totaling 1,73,338 metric tonne in comparison to the previous year, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru International Airport records highest passenger traffic in financial year 2023-24
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On