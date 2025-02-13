Bengaluru man arrested for forcing wife to consume glue in alleged murder attempt: Report

Bengaluru police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife by making her ingest glue, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The accused has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Pexels)

The accused, identified as Siddalingaswamy, a resident of Dasanapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, was taken into custody following a distress call about a domestic altercation, Deccan Herald reported.

A Hoysala patrol team from the Madanayakanahalli police station arrived at the scene on Sunday and found 30-year-old Manjula semi-conscious on the floor, with visible injuries on her neck. She was promptly rushed to a hospital, where she is currently recovering.

Investigations revealed that Siddalingaswamy had allegedly forced his wife to consume glue, leading to the distressing situation. Upon his arrest, he reportedly confessed to the act, citing suspicions of infidelity as the motive behind the attack, the report further added.

He has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities have launched a probe into the case.

