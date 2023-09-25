Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bandh to interrupt normal life in the city

The normal life in Bengaluru will take a hit tomorrow as pro Kannada organisations and farmer groups called for a strike, amind Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu. The opposition BJP and JDS alliance has already extended it's support to the bandh and public transport is also likely to be interrupted.

Bandh to interrupt normal life in the city

More than 175 organizations have declared their support for the Bengaluru bandh called by various farmers' and pro-Kannada organisations on September 26 to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, said Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State President of State Sugarcane Growers Association.

State Sugarcane Growers Association is one of the main organisations that first called the bandh.

Meanwhile in Karnataka's Mandya, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Cauvery Water Rakshana Horata Samiti spearheaded the agitation. The protests have been happening for the past few days and likely to be intensified on Monday. From the past two days ‘Mandya Bandh’ was observed.

Schools, colleges, bus transport, cabs and autorickshaw services are likely to take a hit on Tuesday and many offices are also planning to announce work from home for their employees. However, the metro services full functions as usual.