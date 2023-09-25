Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bandh to interrupt normal life in the city
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.
The normal life in Bengaluru will take a hit tomorrow as pro Kannada organisations and farmer groups called for a strike, amind Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu. The opposition BJP and JDS alliance has already extended it's support to the bandh and public transport is also likely to be interrupted.
More than 175 organizations have declared their support for the Bengaluru bandh called by various farmers' and pro-Kannada organisations on September 26 to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, said Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State President of State Sugarcane Growers Association.
State Sugarcane Growers Association is one of the main organisations that first called the bandh.
Meanwhile in Karnataka's Mandya, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Cauvery Water Rakshana Horata Samiti spearheaded the agitation. The protests have been happening for the past few days and likely to be intensified on Monday. From the past two days ‘Mandya Bandh’ was observed.
Schools, colleges, bus transport, cabs and autorickshaw services are likely to take a hit on Tuesday and many offices are also planning to announce work from home for their employees. However, the metro services full functions as usual.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 25, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Private cab associations announce support to Bengaluru Bandh
Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha announced support for the bandh and decided to stay off the roads on Tuesday. “There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language, and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh,” Pasha said, supporting the bandh.
- Sep 25, 2023 10:12 AM IST
Bandh might spoil the beauty of Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar
Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that they are trying to resolve the Cauvery water issue and said that bandh might spoil the beauty of Bengaluru.
When asked about the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement that the strike will spoil the "beauty" of Bengaluru farmer leader Shantanukumar said: "In the past, they(Congress) too protested (on Cauvery issue) but theirs was a protest motivated by politics. Cauvery water has already flowed into Tamil Nadu causing injustice to the people of Karnataka."