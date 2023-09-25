News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bandh to interrupt normal life in the city
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bandh to interrupt normal life in the city

Sep 25, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

The normal life in Bengaluru will take a hit tomorrow as pro Kannada organisations and farmer groups called for a strike, amind Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu. The opposition BJP and JDS alliance has already extended it's support to the bandh and public transport is also likely to be interrupted.

More than 175 organizations have declared their support for the Bengaluru bandh called by various farmers' and pro-Kannada organisations on September 26 to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, said Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State President of State Sugarcane Growers Association.

State Sugarcane Growers Association is one of the main organisations that first called the bandh.

Meanwhile in Karnataka's Mandya, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Cauvery Water Rakshana Horata Samiti spearheaded the agitation. The protests have been happening for the past few days and likely to be intensified on Monday. From the past two days ‘Mandya Bandh’ was observed.

Schools, colleges, bus transport, cabs and autorickshaw services are likely to take a hit on Tuesday and many offices are also planning to announce work from home for their employees. However, the metro services full functions as usual.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Private cab associations announce support to Bengaluru Bandh

    Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha announced support for the bandh and decided to stay off the roads on Tuesday. “There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language, and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh,” Pasha said, supporting the bandh.

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Bandh might spoil the beauty of Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that they are trying to resolve the Cauvery water issue and said that bandh might spoil the beauty of Bengaluru.

    When asked about the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement that the strike will spoil the "beauty" of Bengaluru farmer leader Shantanukumar said: "In the past, they(Congress) too protested (on Cauvery issue) but theirs was a protest motivated by politics. Cauvery water has already flowed into Tamil Nadu causing injustice to the people of Karnataka."

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Liquor is most expensive in Karnataka than the rest of country: Report

Karnataka levies 83% tax to the actual price of a liquor which makes it costly compared to the other states.

Liquor is most expensive in Karnataka than the rest of country: Report(Photo: Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 09:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow: What's open and what's closed?

More than 175 organisations across the state have declared support to the bandh and said that they stand with the farmer groups who are protesting.

The Cauvery water dispute spewed a fresh row after the CWMA order directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days (File Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy seeks blessings from BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru

BJP MLA Muniratna also accompanied Nikhil Kumaraswamy on the visit to the former Karnataka CM's residence.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru: 28-year-old missing man found after 8 days

A 28-year-old man who went missing in a forest near Kundapur has been found after 8 days. He had gotten lost while fetching a tree and was suffering from exhaustion and hunger.

Vivekananda (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Right-wing activist, six others sent to judicial custody till October 6

Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur and six others accused in a cash-for-ticket scam were sent to judicial custody till October 6 by a court in Bengaluru. Police have recovered a significant amount of money and assets from the accused. Kundapur and the others were arrested on charges of cheating a businessman by promising him a BJP ticket. Kundapur is also facing charges in other cheating cases.

The police arrested Chaitra Kundapur and six others on September 12 on charges of cheating a 44-year-old businessman (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 12:37 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Doddaballapur: 22 detained in connection to ‘beef transportation’, say cops

Members of Sri Ram Sene intercepted vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of beef in Doddaballapur, setting one vehicle ablaze. Police have detained 22 people and recovered 18 tonnes of beef worth over ₹26 lakhs. Sri Ram Sene activists were booked under section 153 A and the beef transporters under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughtering and Preservation Act.

The police have arrested 15 Sri Ram Sene workers and 7 accused who were transporting beef (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

Women Reservation Bill: Karnataka CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles

Alleging that the BJP has displayed its hypocrisy by putting barriers like delimitation, the chief minister said, "This bill was a fraud done to women."

Women Reservation Bill: Karnataka CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 03:59 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru flagged off from Hyderabad. Watch

Union minister Kishan Reddy was present at Kacheguda station while PM launched it through a video conference.

Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru flagged off from Hyderabad. Watch
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 02:33 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Gamer or stock trader? Internet splits on Bengaluru auto driver's office chair

The picture went viral on the internet and created a discussion among Bengaluru’s tech bros.

Gamer or stock trader? Internet splits on Bengaluru auto driver's office chair
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 11:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru News: KSRTC and BMTC staff extend support to Bandh on Sep 26

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

Bengaluru News Live: KSRTC and BMTC staff extend support to Bandh on Sep 26(PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid drought

The Met department has also predicted severe rainfall in Coastal Karnataka, covering Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru and Udupi districts.

Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid drought(Pic for representation)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka JD(S) VP resigns after party join hands with BJP

Shafiulla said that he had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which our state unit of the party had joined with the BJP

BJP president JP Nadda, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and home minister Amit Shah on Friday. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 08:16 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru Bandh on Sep 26: Farmer groups call for a strike amid Cauvery dispute

The organizations are also planning to conduct a Karnataka bandh on the same day and a decision regarding it will be taken later.

Bengaluru Bandh on Sep 26: Farmer groups call for a strike amid Cauvery dispute(ANI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 07:40 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by Oct end

If inaugurated, this will be the first Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka which will not travel from Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by Oct end
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 05:28 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
