Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru
The Ganesh Chaturthi has begun across the city and Bengaluru police are closely monitoring the celebrations to avoid any untoward incidents. The streets and apartments are decked up with Ganesh idols.
The BBMP has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.
Row over the pitch of three deputy CMs in Karnataka continues as various leaders give their two cents about Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the state. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the future of Siddaramaiah will be decided by the Congress high command and also said that he has been doing good as a chief minister.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that high command would decide on it ultimately, and that he would comply with the decision.
- Mon, 18 Sep 2023 11:02 AM
We are all with Siddaramaiah: Karnataka health minister
Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao spoke in support with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
"Congress high command will decide whether CM Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years or not. He is doing good things, and we are all with the CM Siddaramaiah," Rao said while speaking to reporters in Ejipura, Bangalore after inaugurating a BBMP's (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) primary health centre.
- Mon, 18 Sep 2023 10:19 AM
Our focus is on boosting investments and employment, within state: Karnataka min
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the primary focus of the government is to improve the investments in Karnataka. He also said that the recent investments are going to create 18,000 jobs in the state.
In an X post, he said, “The SLSWCC headed by Sri. @MBPatil has cleared investments worth ₹ 7660 Cr in industry, semiconductor & electronics, paving the way for the creation of over 18,000 job opportunities. Our focus remains on boosting investments and employment within the state's industrial sector. Investments #BeyondBengaluru will remain the prime focus.”
- Mon, 18 Sep 2023 10:13 AM
BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat today as the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners. The civic body warned a strict action if anyone found slaughtering and selling meat on Ganesh Chaturthi.
- Mon, 18 Sep 2023 10:02 AM
Four found dead at a poultry farm in Bengaluru rural, probe on
Four members of a Nepalese family were found dead at a poultry farm in Bengaluru rural district of Karnataka on Sunday morning, police officers said, adding that the exact cause of the deaths could not be ascertained.
According to the police, the family worked at Holeyarahalli, near Doddabelavangala in Doddaballapur taluk. The deceased have been identified as Kale Sarera (60), Lakshmi Sarera (50), Usha Sarera (40), and Pool Sarera (16). “The family joined for work just 10 days back at the poultry farm on graveyard road,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.