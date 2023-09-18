Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru

The Ganesh Chaturthi has begun across the city and Bengaluru police are closely monitoring the celebrations to avoid any untoward incidents. The streets and apartments are decked up with Ganesh idols. Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru

The BBMP has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.

Row over the pitch of three deputy CMs in Karnataka continues as various leaders give their two cents about Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the state. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the future of Siddaramaiah will be decided by the Congress high command and also said that he has been doing good as a chief minister.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that high command would decide on it ultimately, and that he would comply with the decision.

