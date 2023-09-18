News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru
Live

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru

Sep 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru Live News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

The Ganesh Chaturthi has begun across the city and Bengaluru police are closely monitoring the celebrations to avoid any untoward incidents. The streets and apartments are decked up with Ganesh idols. 

Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru
Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru

The BBMP has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.

Row over the pitch of three deputy CMs in Karnataka continues as various leaders give their two cents about Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the state. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the future of Siddaramaiah will be decided by the Congress high command and also said that he has been doing good as a chief minister. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that high command would decide on it ultimately, and that he would comply with the decision.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, and follow our liveblog for all the latest news updates and developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    We are all with Siddaramaiah: Karnataka health minister

    Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao spoke in support with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. 

    "Congress high command will decide whether CM Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years or not. He is doing good things, and we are all with the CM Siddaramaiah," Rao said while speaking to reporters in Ejipura, Bangalore after inaugurating a BBMP's (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) primary health centre.

  • Sep 18, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    Our focus is on boosting investments and employment, within state: Karnataka min

    Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the primary focus of the government is to improve the investments in Karnataka. He also said that the recent investments are going to create 18,000 jobs in the state. 

    In an X post, he said, “The SLSWCC headed by Sri. @MBPatil has cleared investments worth 7660 Cr in industry, semiconductor & electronics, paving the way for the creation of over 18,000 job opportunities. Our focus remains on boosting investments and employment within the state's industrial sector. Investments #BeyondBengaluru will remain the prime focus.” 

  • Sep 18, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat today as the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners. The civic body warned a strict action if anyone found slaughtering and selling meat  on Ganesh Chaturthi. 

  • Sep 18, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    Four found dead at a poultry farm in  Bengaluru rural, probe on

    Four members of a Nepalese family were found dead at a poultry farm in Bengaluru rural district of Karnataka on Sunday morning, police officers said, adding that the exact cause of the deaths could not be ascertained.

    According to the police, the family worked at Holeyarahalli, near Doddabelavangala in Doddaballapur taluk. The deceased have been identified as Kale Sarera (60), Lakshmi Sarera (50), Usha Sarera (40), and Pool Sarera (16). “The family joined for work just 10 days back at the poultry farm on graveyard road,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Bengaluru Live News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners.

BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 09:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

High command will decide whether Siddaramaiah's future: Karnataka Minister

There were several reports that there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, though Congress officially did not confirm it.

High command will decide whether Siddaramaiah's future: Karnataka Minister
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 08:14 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Cong’s only agenda is to win Telangana,’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Earlier, on Saturday, the CWC adopted a resolution to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an ideological and electoral success.

‘Cong’s only agenda is to win Telangana,’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 08:09 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Will obey high command decision: Siddaramaiah on three Dy CMs in Karnataka

The chief minister on his part made it clear that he has no say on the issue and it is for the high command to decide.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2023 04:27 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet responds

A user named Priya took to social media and shared a picture of her peeling vegetables from the car and wrote, “Being productive during peak traffic hours.”

Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet responds.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2023 01:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru News Updates: 148 year old CoP building to be restored in city

Bengaluru News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: 148 year old CoP building to be restored in city
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 17, 2023 04:35 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi responds to actor R Madhavan's praise on Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

The actor had his flight from Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 and he expressed his excitement after seeing the infrastructure in the terminal.

PM Modi responds to actor R Madhavan's praise on Bengaluru airport's terminal 2
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2023 09:43 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader Ravi

2 persons booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.

MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader Ravi.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2023 08:43 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Minister Rajanna pitches for three more Deputy CMs ahead of LS polls

He pitched for deputy chief minister posts to be given to leaders from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

Karnataka Minister Rajanna pitches for three more Deputy CMs ahead of LS polls
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 06:14 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Two women dead as KSRTC bus reverses on them in Tumakuru

Two women died after a KSRTC bus hit them while reversing at a bus stop in Tumakuru district. The driver fled the spot and is yet to be traced.

Cops have registered a case against the accused driver. (Image for representation)(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 04:08 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Karnataka BJP to undertake ‘Cauvery Rakshana Yatra’

BJP has decided to protest the Karnataka government's decision to release Cauvery water to TN, demanding compensation for farmers located in the river basin.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP MLAs stage a protest. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 03:43 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka govt approves 91 investment projects worth 7,660 cr

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd among others, his office said.

Karnataka govt approves 91 investment projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,660 crores. (HT_PRINT)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 02:25 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Ola goes all electric, restarts bike taxi services with S1 scooters in Bengaluru

The price of bike taxis is set as ₹25 for 5 kilometers and ₹50 for 10 kilometers.

Ola goes all electric, restarts bike taxi services with S1 scooters in Bengaluru.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 11:56 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru News: Traffic comes to a standstill in most parts of city

Bengaluru News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Traffic comes to a standstill in most parts of city.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 16, 2023 06:08 PM IST
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out