The Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and Bengaluru is set to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already given permission to many pandals across the city and it also co ordinating with water board, police and other departements to conduct the festival in a smooth manner. Arrangements for immersion are also being made in advance at various lakes in the city. The BBMP has already issued a ban on PoP Ganesh idols. Bengaluru News Live Updates: City gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi(Pexels)

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons including Kundapura accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district. The BJP is now demanding strict action against the accused in this case

The traffic police also charted a plan to deal with congestions on Sunday as large crowd is expected to show up on roads ahead of the festival. Many traffic congestions were observed on many roads as there was a long weekend ahead.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, and follow our liveblog for all the latest news updates and developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON