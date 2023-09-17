News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News Live Updates: City gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Bengaluru News Live Updates: City gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Sep 17, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

The Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and Bengaluru is set to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already given permission to many pandals across the city and it also co ordinating with water board, police and other departements to conduct the festival in a smooth manner. Arrangements for immersion are also being made in advance at various lakes in the city. The BBMP has already issued a ban on PoP Ganesh idols. 

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons including Kundapura accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district. The BJP is now demanding strict action against the accused in this case

The traffic police also charted a plan to deal with congestions on Sunday as large crowd is expected to show up on roads ahead of the festival. Many traffic congestions were observed on many roads as there was a long weekend ahead. 

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, and follow our liveblog for all the latest news updates and developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    JD(S) second in-chief HD Kumaraswamy wishes PM Modi on his birthday, amid speculations of joining in NDA

    Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy expressed his best wishes on the birthday of PM Modi. JD(S) is expected to join the NDA after fighting the BJP in Karnataka assembly elections. However, there is official confirmation from the JDS on their alliance with the BJP. 

    HD Kumaraswamy wrote, “Happy Birthday to our respectable Prime Minister shri @narendramodi avaru. May God give you good health and long life to serve the people of India. I wish our country will reach new hights under your dynamic leadership.” 

    Do not collect money forcefully from people: Bengaluru police to Ganesh Pandal organisers

    The Bengaluru police has issued advisory to the residents ahead of the Ganesh festival and said that people must celebrate the festival by following the rules. The police said that the pandal organisers must seek permission letters from the Bengaluru police and BBMP before celebrating in the streets. They also stressed that the organisers should not forcefully collect money from the public in the name of Ganesh festival celebrations. 

