Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Mandya farmers continue protest over Cauvery row

Bengaluru News LIVE: The ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued to rage on, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging protests in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Farmers also called for a “bandh”. Read more here

Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits continued to protest in Mandya against the CWMA order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.(ANI)

The Karnataka capital also geared up for the Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat express train launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS on Friday formally joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after striking a political pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This prompted sharp reactions by the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, with minister Priyank Kharge saying that the JDS should drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name.

Bengaluru will continue to see disruptions in both power and water supply today as well as traffic congestions as Lord Ganesha idol immersions will go on in several areas.

