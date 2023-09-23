Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Mandya farmers continue protest over Cauvery row
Bengaluru News LIVE: The ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued to rage on, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging protests in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Farmers also called for a “bandh”. Read more here
The Karnataka capital also geared up for the Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat express train launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.
Regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS on Friday formally joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after striking a political pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This prompted sharp reactions by the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, with minister Priyank Kharge saying that the JDS should drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name.
Bengaluru will continue to see disruptions in both power and water supply today as well as traffic congestions as Lord Ganesha idol immersions will go on in several areas.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 09:23 AM
Decision to be made by Sept 26 on Cauvery water release
The Karnataka cabinet announced that a decision on water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made by September 26, the date of the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, during a media briefing, said that the state is currently releasing approximately 3,000 cusecs of water daily. Read more here
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 08:58 AM
Farmers, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest in Mandya over Cauvery dispute with TN
Farmers in Mandya continued with protests over the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. Pro-Kannada outfits including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike also participated in protests in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Farmers also called for a “bandh”. Read more here