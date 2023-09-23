News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Mandya farmers continue protest over Cauvery row
Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Mandya farmers continue protest over Cauvery row

Sep 23, 2023 09:23 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

Bengaluru News LIVE: The ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued to rage on, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging protests in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Farmers also called for a “bandh”. Read more here

Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits continued to protest in Mandya against the CWMA order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits continued to protest in Mandya against the CWMA order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.(ANI)

The Karnataka capital also geared up for the Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat express train launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS on Friday formally joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after striking a political pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This prompted sharp reactions by the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, with minister Priyank Kharge saying that the JDS should drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name.

Read | Dasara celebrations set to be scaled down in Mysuru, says minister Mahadevappa

Bengaluru will continue to see disruptions in both power and water supply today as well as traffic congestions as Lord Ganesha idol immersions will go on in several areas.

Stay further informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all the LIVE and latest news from Bengaluru, Karnataka in weather, politics, traffic updates, health, crime and civic issues, among other things.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    Decision to be made by Sept 26 on Cauvery water release

    The Karnataka cabinet announced that a decision on water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made by September 26, the date of the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, during a media briefing, said that the state is currently releasing approximately 3,000 cusecs of water daily. Read more here

  • Sep 23, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    Farmers, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest in Mandya over Cauvery dispute with TN

    Farmers in Mandya continued with protests over the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. Pro-Kannada outfits including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike also participated in protests in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Farmers also called for a “bandh”. Read more here

karnataka karnataka government karnataka politics politics crime news crime health weather commute public transport transport bengaluru cauvery issue river cauvery cauvery river siddaramaiah dk shivakumar jds bjp

Cauvery water row: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members stage protests in Udupi

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members protested against the CWMA order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, while farmers called for a 'Bandh'.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike raise slogans during a protest against Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Decision to be made by Sept 26 on Cauvery water release: Karnataka govt

The State is now compelled to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day till September 27.

DK Shivakumar clarified that there will be no talks with Tamil Nadu until September 26, the date of the next meeting of CWRC.
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:05 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Saffron flag put up on mosque in Karnataka's Bidar; case filed: Police

According to police officers, the incident occurred in Dhannur and came to light at 7 am on Friday when a resident, Ismail, went to the mosque to offer Namaz.

Police have registered a case under section 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion) of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for the unidentified individuals.
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Notify time-bound approval of licence plate manufacturers: Karnataka HC

The bench was hearing a petition filed by HSRP manufacturers’ association of India, Kochi in Kerala, and two authorised manufacturers of HSRP.

A single judge bench of Justice BM Shyam Prasad, directed the state government to notify a time-bound process to be followed by vehicle manufacturers to grant approval to licence plate makers across the board (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:12 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Dasara celebrations set to be scaled down in Mysuru: Minister

Mahadevappa held discussions at the district level about celebrating Dasara in a simple way. He said that a decision will be made at the government level.

Elephants being brought for Mysore Dasara celebrations at Veeranahosahalli village, Mysuru district. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:17 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

How will BJP-JD(S) alliance impact Karnataka?

The JD (S)’s decision to join the NDA comes just about six months before the 2024 general elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda with former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy durig a meeting, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:18 AM IST
ByNishant Ranjan, Abhishek Jha

JD(S) joins NDA after HDK meets BJP brass

The JD(S) has agreed to join the ruling NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a political pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP president JP Nadda, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and home minister Amit Shah on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:20 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Bengaluru/new Delhi

Dalit man beaten up with broom dies by suicide in Karnataka

The woman also allegedly beat up the man with a broom and insulted him by calling him a scheduled caste, according the complaint filed

The incident took place after the man made a comment on a friend’s wife while partying with friends on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)
india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Cash-for-seat case: 56L cash seized from Halashree’s mutt in Karnataka

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have seized ₹56 lakh from seer Abhinava Halashree’s mutt in Vijayanagara district

The CCB officials arrested the seer on September 19 on a train near Cuttack in Odisha. (HT)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ht_print | ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Ahead of polls, HDK in Delhi to discuss JD(S) alliance with BJP

Kumaraswamy clarified that there had been no preliminary discussions concerning the allocation of Lok Sabha seats between the two parties

Kumaraswamy left for New Delhi on Thursday to hold discussions with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 10:39 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Bus lanes cut travel time, help tackle pollution in Bengaluru: Report

The survey found that, over 28% of existing bus users reported an improvement in travel time since the implementation of the bus lane

The bus lane, which ran along the Outer Ringer Road (ORR) on a stretch of about 18.5 kilometres, was launched in 2019, and discontinued in mid-2022 due to metro work.
india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 10:40 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

16 deer die at Bengaluru Biological Park, Minister instructs zoos to be on alert

This comes close on the heels of the death of seven leopard cubs which were infected by a highly contagious virus -- Feline panleukopenia.

According to officials, 37 spotted deer were shifted from St. John's Hospital in Bengaluru to Bannerghatta Biological Park here last month. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 10:43 AM IST
PTI |

Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Hyderabad to be launched on Sep 24

The commercial operations of this Vande Bharat Express which will connect both the IT hubs, will only begin on September 25, one day after the inauguration.

Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Hyderabad to be launched on Sep 24
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 02:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

What is Cauvery water row? Latest updates on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu dispute

The Cauvery water dispute spewed a fresh row after the CWMA order directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Cauvery river(HT File Photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByNeha Yadav

Bengaluru News: SC refuses to intervene in CWMA order to Karnataka govt

Bengaluru News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather, politics and more.

SC refuses to intervene in CWCA order to Karnataka govt
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 07:43 PM IST
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
