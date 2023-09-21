News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Kumaraswamy to visit Delhi today to meet BJP leadership; alliance talks on agenda
Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Kumaraswamy to visit Delhi today to meet BJP leadership; alliance talks on agenda

Sep 21, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather, politics and more.

Bengaluru News LIVE: The raging Cauvery river water dispute continued on Thursday between two southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the former maintaining that they will seek a stay on the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order in the Supreme Court.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy recently in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Wednesday held a meeting with central leaders in Delhi to address the issue and announced that they will appeal in the SC, citing a drought-like situation.

READ | Seer remanded in 10-day police custody in cash-for-ticket case

Back home, Karnataka Congress leader N Rajanna clarified that his demand for three deputy chief ministers from diverse communities is driven by the party’s strategic considerations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, dismissing instigation by CM Siddaramaiah.

In Bengaluru, there could be disruptions in electricity as well as water supply today. The city still saw celebrations of the Ganesha Chaturthi festival, with apartment complexes installing idols and coming together for visarjans.

Stay further informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all the latest and LIVE news on Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    Kumaraswamy to visit Delhi today to meet BJP leadership; alliance talks on agenda

    JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he will be travelling to New Delhi on September 21 to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the possible alliance between both parties in Karnataka for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more here

    (PTI)

Topics
bengaluru karnataka karnataka politics karnataka government crime news crime traffic traffic congestion weather commute public transport transport politics health cauvery issue river cauvery cauvery river siddaramaiah dk shivakumar + 17 more

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 21, 2023 10:38 AM IST

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy recently in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)
ByYamini C S

Kumaraswamy to visit Delhi today to meet BJP leaders; alliance talks on agenda

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will travel to New Delhi to discuss a possible alliance between his party and the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

HD Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 21, 2023 10:00 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Our Cauvery our right: Kannada actors Sudeep, Darshan amid row with Tamil Nadu

Kannada superstars Darshan Thoogudeepa and Kichcha Sudeep have voiced their concern over the Cauvery water sharing row in India.

Kichcha Sudeep and Darshan.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 21, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

What is distinctive about the Bengaluru art scene

Owner of Gallery Sumukha wonders the reason behind an absence of anyone from the IT industry in Bengaluru’s rich art scene

Gallery Sumukha’s owner says they never had anyone from the IT industry as a visitor. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 10:06 AM IST
ByShoba Narayan

Karnataka HC asks Centre if it will reconsider takedown orders issued to X Corp

A division bench which is hearing an appeal by the company has directed the government to make its stand clear before September 27.

Karnataka HC asks Centre if it will reconsider takedown orders issued to X Corp
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 07:37 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Property prices likely to go up in Bengaluru after revised guidance value

The latest guidance value is likely to increase by 25 to 30 per cent on an average, to the current guidance value.

The latest guidance value is likely to increase by 25 to 30 per cent on an average, to the current guidance value.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 05:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

"We seek to stay on CWMA order in Supreme Court": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

CM of Karnataka further said that the Prime Minister should intervene in the matter as he has the jurisdiction to summon the people of both states.

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 04:26 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM, DCM meet officials in Delhi, discuss Cauvery dispute

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government will seek a stay on the CWMA order in Supreme Court regarding the Cauvery dispute.

CM Siddaramaiah said the state has observed its lowest August rainfall in 123 years, which has caused increased distress. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 03:56 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Agricultural crops on 40 lakh hectares damaged due to drought: Minister

40 lakh hectares of crops were damaged in Karnataka due to drought, State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

There is severe drought in 161 taluks, the minister said. (Bloomberg/Representational image)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 02:22 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

CMRS to inspect Bengaluru's KR Puram - Baiyappanahalli metro line tomorrow

This 2km metro stretch on the purple line is likely to be launched by the end of this month, if the CMRS gives an approval post inspection.

CMRS to inspect Bengaluru's KR Puram - Baiyappanahalli metro line tomorrow(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 12:38 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

AAP Women's Unit Prez calls Women's Reservation Bill ‘fraudulent’, ‘stupid’

AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka criticized the women's reservation bill, calling it fraudulent and ineffective.

Kushala Swamy, the AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka.(Twitter (X))
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 12:05 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

NHAI unit signs 1,770 crore deal for multi-modal logistics park in Bengaluru

An NHAI unit has sought to establish a multi-modal logistics park in Bengaluru at the cost of ₹1,770 crore.

The project will be spread across 400 acres in Bengaluru rural district, and will be the largest ever project under the central government's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.(@IndexKarnataka/X)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByYamini C S

World heritage tag to Hoysala temples: Here's what CM Siddaramaiah said…

India celebrated as the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas were included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Here's what CM Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is a matter of happiness and pride that the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru News: ‘PM Modi should intervene on Cauvery issue,’ says K'taka CM

Bengaluru News : Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather, politics and more.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 05:49 PM IST
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

'Absurd, illogical': Former R&AW chief on India-Canada row

Former head of India's R&AW, Vikram Sood, dismissed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations against the Indian government in the shooting of a Sikh leader.

Vikram Sood, the former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:46 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
