Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Kumaraswamy to visit Delhi today to meet BJP leadership; alliance talks on agenda

Bengaluru News LIVE: The raging Cauvery river water dispute continued on Thursday between two southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the former maintaining that they will seek a stay on the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order in the Supreme Court. Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy recently in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Wednesday held a meeting with central leaders in Delhi to address the issue and announced that they will appeal in the SC, citing a drought-like situation.

Back home, Karnataka Congress leader N Rajanna clarified that his demand for three deputy chief ministers from diverse communities is driven by the party’s strategic considerations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, dismissing instigation by CM Siddaramaiah.

In Bengaluru, there could be disruptions in electricity as well as water supply today. The city still saw celebrations of the Ganesha Chaturthi festival, with apartment complexes installing idols and coming together for visarjans.

