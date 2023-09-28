Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Cops announce diversions ahead of Eid celebrations; Check alternate routes

Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka geared up for a state-wide bandh on Friday, after a semi-successful Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu.

Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)

A day after the bandh, Bengaluru city saw massive traffic jams on the Outer Ring Road as people flocked out of the city for the long weekend ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. Opposition parties however held a sit-in demonstration, maintaining that the ruling Congress “failed to handle the issue”.

Meanwhile, Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled his first show in the Karnataka capital after facing technical snags.

