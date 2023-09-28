News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Cops announce diversions ahead of Eid celebrations; Check alternate routes
Live

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Cops announce diversions ahead of Eid celebrations; Check alternate routes

Sep 28, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on traffic, weather, civic issues, transport, commute, health, politics, crime and more.

Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka geared up for a state-wide bandh on Friday, after a semi-successful Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu.

Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)
Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)

A day after the bandh, Bengaluru city saw massive traffic jams on the Outer Ring Road as people flocked out of the city for the long weekend ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. Opposition parties however held a sit-in demonstration, maintaining that the ruling Congress “failed to handle the issue”.

Meanwhile, Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled his first show in the Karnataka capital after facing technical snags.

Stay further informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all the latest and LIVE news from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Karnataka bandh will be successful, say Kannada outfits

    'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, on Wednesday claimed that the dawn to dusk bandh called by them on September 29, to protest against release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will be successful, and warned the state government against measures to curtail it. (PTI)

  • Sep 28, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    Deve Gowda defends party's alliance with BJP, says it is to save his party

    JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday defended the decision of aligning with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stating that it was aimed at saving the party, and assured that he and his political outfit will stick to its secular credentials and never let minorities down. (PTI)

  • Sep 28, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    No problem if JD(S) allies with BJP or any other party: Siddaramaiah

    Weighing in on former ally JD(S) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he does not have any "problems" with the party taking a saffron turn. (ANI)

  • Sep 28, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Cops issue traffic advisory ahead of Eid celebrations; Routes, diversions, timings announced

    “In view of Ed-Milad procession in the limits of Ulsoor gate Traffic Police Station, on 28.09.2023 from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm, a large number of people are expected to gather at YMCA ground, Nrupathunga road. In order to ensure free flow of traffic, the following traffic arrangements have been made. The following roads need to be avoided by road users and the alternative routes have been suggested,” police tweeted.

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Cops announce diversions ahead of Eid celebrations

Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)
Deve Gowda defends JDS' alliance with BJP, says it is to save his party

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda defended the decision to align with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former PM Deve Gowda. (HT Archive)
Published on Sep 28, 2023 08:39 AM IST
Massive traffic jam hits commuters on ORR tech corridor in Bengaluru

The tech corridor, Outer Ring Road (ORR), witnessed a massive traffic congestion on Wednesday evening, prompting the traffic police to issue an advisory to IT companies to delay leaving the office

Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 09:06 AM IST
JD(S) won’t give up on ‘secular credentials’: Deve Gowda

Janata Dal Secular chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said his party will never compromise on its “secular credentials”

JD(S) supremo addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 09:00 AM IST
Two poll officers attacked during Milk Producers’ Union election in Karnataka

Two election officers were attacked by five to six men on their way to the polling booth for the election of the director of the Milk Producers’ Union in Ramanagara district on Wednesday

Two election officers attacked by assailants in Ramanagara district on Wednesday. (Representational Image)
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Karnataka govt forms panels for textbook revision, undo changes made during BJP regime

Karnataka government has formed five new textbook revision committees, consisting of 37 experts, to revise Kannada and social subjects in school textbooks for the next academic year

Karnataka government forms five panel for textbook revisions. (ANI)
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 08:44 AM IST
Is beer the butter chicken of Bengaluru?

You have to try and visit one of the 85 craft breweries in the city to witness the craze of beer among Indian, especially Bengalureans

No other alcoholic beverage other than beer has been able to forge such a huge fan base among the Indians– and Bengalureans. (HT Archive)
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 08:38 AM IST
IT department conducts searches at Lenovo's Bengaluru office, Puducherry factory

“We are co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required,” the Chinese PC maker told news agency Reuters.

A Lenovo ultrabook and a tablet are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong. (Reuters photo)
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Will challenge CWRC's order to release Cauvery water to TN in SC: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka will challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's direction to release water to Tamil Nadu before the Supreme Court, CM Siddaramaiah said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Sep 27, 2023 04:07 PM IST
‘Heartening’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar on CWRC's decision over Cauvery water

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hailed the Cauvery Water Control Committee's decision to reject Tamil Nadu's request for 12,500 cusecs of water daily.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (PTI)
Published on Sep 27, 2023 03:05 PM IST
BJP leaders hold protest against Karnataka government over Cauvery water release

BJP leaders held a protest against the Karnataka government over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, MP Tejasvi Surya and others staged a sit-in against the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water-sharing issue near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru today.(ANI)
Updated on Sep 27, 2023 02:15 PM IST
BS Yediyurappa to stage protest against Cauvery water release: HD Deve Gowda

Former PM HD Deve Gowda said BJP leader BS Yediyurappa will stage a protest in Bengaluru against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

HD Deve Gowda. (PTI)
Published on Sep 27, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Karnataka school education dept constitutes five committees to revise textbooks

Karnataka forms committees to revise state curriculum textbooks for 2023-24; focus on Kannada and social science.

These committees have to review the first, second and third language textbooks for Kannada, along with the social science textbooks. (File)
Published on Sep 27, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Bengaluru to face power disruptions till September end; Check areas, timings

Bengaluru to experience scheduled power cuts till Saturday due to maintenance work by power supply companies. Check areas, timings and other details here.

The BESCOM schedules power outages frequently in the Karnataka capital. (Satish Bate/ HT PHOTO)
Published on Sep 27, 2023 08:50 AM IST
‘BJP will finish off JDS’: Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao

AIADMK ends alliance with BJP and NDA, Congress leader predicts BJP will finish off JDS.

Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (HT Photo)
Published on Sep 27, 2023 08:02 AM IST
