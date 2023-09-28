Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Cops announce diversions ahead of Eid celebrations; Check alternate routes
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on traffic, weather, civic issues, transport, commute, health, politics, crime and more.
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka geared up for a state-wide bandh on Friday, after a semi-successful Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu.
A day after the bandh, Bengaluru city saw massive traffic jams on the Outer Ring Road as people flocked out of the city for the long weekend ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. Opposition parties however held a sit-in demonstration, maintaining that the ruling Congress “failed to handle the issue”.
Meanwhile, Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled his first show in the Karnataka capital after facing technical snags.
- Sep 28, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Karnataka bandh will be successful, say Kannada outfits
'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, on Wednesday claimed that the dawn to dusk bandh called by them on September 29, to protest against release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will be successful, and warned the state government against measures to curtail it. (PTI)
- Sep 28, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Deve Gowda defends party's alliance with BJP, says it is to save his party
JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday defended the decision of aligning with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stating that it was aimed at saving the party, and assured that he and his political outfit will stick to its secular credentials and never let minorities down. (PTI)
- Sep 28, 2023 09:35 AM IST
No problem if JD(S) allies with BJP or any other party: Siddaramaiah
Weighing in on former ally JD(S) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he does not have any "problems" with the party taking a saffron turn. (ANI)
- Sep 28, 2023 09:10 AM IST
Cops issue traffic advisory ahead of Eid celebrations; Routes, diversions, timings announced
“In view of Ed-Milad procession in the limits of Ulsoor gate Traffic Police Station, on 28.09.2023 from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm, a large number of people are expected to gather at YMCA ground, Nrupathunga road. In order to ensure free flow of traffic, the following traffic arrangements have been made. The following roads need to be avoided by road users and the alternative routes have been suggested,” police tweeted.