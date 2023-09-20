Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Ganesha idol installed at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached national capital Delhi late on Tuesday to attend a meeting today to address the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. Other highly placed officials including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from the state are expected to attend.
In a surprise move, the Karnataka health ministry is set to increase the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years. In this regard, the government will be bringing in amendments to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, according to reports.
The state capital, Bengaluru, faced severe water-logging and inundation issues in a number of areas as rain continued. A road in the city's Whitefield area caved in, resulting in early morning traffic congestions as employees headed to work.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:36 AM
‘He made claim without evidence…absurd, illogical’: Former R&AW chief on India-Canada row
Vikram Sood, the former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has termed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada as a “claim without evidence”. Read more here
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:21 AM
Karnataka deputy CM calls for Centre’s intervention on Cauvery water issue
Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar expressed the state’s dilemma regarding the directive to release water to Tamil Nadu and called for the intervention of the central government.
“I will meet the Parliament members; we will also take a delegation to the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, and we are also seeking time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shivakumar said.
Read more here
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:05 AM
Hubballi: Ganesha idol installed at Idgah Maidan amid tight security
An idol of Lord Ganesha was installed at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi - which has been embroiled in controversy - on Tuesday amid tight vigil. It was marked by a grand procession, which was accompanied by traditional music and dance performances, including Panchavadya, Dolu, and Janz Mela of Nasik MLA Aravinda Bellad, which added to the festive spirit. Read more here
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:46 AM
14 Karnataka school girls self-harm, puzzled officials refer case to psychiatrists
As many as 14 girl students from grades nine and 10 of a private school in Dandeli in Karwar district of Karnataka slashed their left hands on Saturday, officials said, adding neither parents nor teachers have found a plausible explanation for the collective self-harm.
The district administration referred the case to psychiatrists on Tuesday after the minor students did not disclose the reasons for injuring themselves.
Read more here