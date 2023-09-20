News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Ganesha idol installed at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
Live

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Ganesha idol installed at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil

Sep 20, 2023 10:36 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather, politics and more.

Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached national capital Delhi late on Tuesday to attend a meeting today to address the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. Other highly placed officials including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from the state are expected to attend.

Police said over 2,000 CCTV cameras and more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure untoward incident do not take place during the festivities. (HT)
Police said over 2,000 CCTV cameras and more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure untoward incident do not take place during the festivities. (HT)

In a surprise move, the Karnataka health ministry is set to increase the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years. In this regard, the government will be bringing in amendments to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, according to reports.

READ | 14 Karnataka school girls self-harm, puzzled officials refer case to psychiatrists

The state capital, Bengaluru, faced severe water-logging and inundation issues in a number of areas as rain continued. A road in the city's Whitefield area caved in, resulting in early morning traffic congestions as employees headed to work.

Stay further informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all the latest and LIVE news on Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    ‘He made claim without evidence…absurd, illogical’: Former R&AW chief on India-Canada row

    Vikram Sood, the former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has termed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada as a “claim without evidence”. Read more here

  • Sep 20, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Karnataka deputy CM calls for Centre’s intervention on Cauvery water issue

    Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar expressed the state’s dilemma regarding the directive to release water to Tamil Nadu and called for the intervention of the central government.

    “I will meet the Parliament members; we will also take a delegation to the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, and we are also seeking time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shivakumar said.

    Read more here

  • Sep 20, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    Hubballi: Ganesha idol installed at Idgah Maidan amid tight security

    An idol of Lord Ganesha was installed at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi - which has been embroiled in controversy - on Tuesday amid tight vigil. It was marked by a grand procession, which was accompanied by traditional music and dance performances, including Panchavadya, Dolu, and Janz Mela of Nasik MLA Aravinda Bellad, which added to the festive spirit. Read more here

  • Sep 20, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    14 Karnataka school girls self-harm, puzzled officials refer case to psychiatrists

    As many as 14 girl students from grades nine and 10 of a private school in Dandeli in Karwar district of Karnataka slashed their left hands on Saturday, officials said, adding neither parents nor teachers have found a plausible explanation for the collective self-harm. 

    The district administration referred the case to psychiatrists on Tuesday after the minor students did not disclose the reasons for injuring themselves. 

    Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka karnataka politics politics crime news crime health weather traffic traffic congestion public transport transport commute siddaramaiah dk shivakumar + 13 more

World heritage tag to Hoysala temples: Here's what CM Siddaramaiah said…

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST

India celebrated as the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas were included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Here's what CM Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is a matter of happiness and pride that the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru News LIVE: Ganesha idol installed at Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather, politics and more.

Police said over 2,000 CCTV cameras and more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure untoward incident do not take place during the festivities. (HT)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 10:36 AM IST
ByYamini C S

'Absurd, illogical': Former R&AW chief on India-Canada row

Former head of India's R&AW, Vikram Sood, dismissed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations against the Indian government in the shooting of a Sikh leader.

Vikram Sood, the former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:46 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Bengaluru: Interruptions in power supply this week; Check affected areas

Bengaluru is expected to experience scheduled power cuts this week, and many areas are set to be affected.

Bengaluru experiences power cuts often. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 02:46 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Karnataka releases 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka released 5,000 cusecs of water from the KRS dam to Tamil Nadu following the order by CWMA.

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee issued an interim direction to the Karnataka government asking it to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.(HT_PRINT)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Bengaluru News Highlights: Over 15 areas in Bengaluru affected by waterlogging

Bengaluru News: Follow our blog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Cops issued traffic advisories as many areas in the Karnataka capital were submerged after heavy rain.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 03:52 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Karnataka to challenge CWMA order in SC, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he will challenge the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka PCC chief and DCM DK Shivakumar said,
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 09:50 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

‘Sit together and sort it out’: Ex-PM Deve Gowda on Cauvery water row with TN

Former PM Deve Gowda said legal battles won't solve the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, and urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to negotiate.

JD(S) chief HD Devegowda requested Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to sit together and sort out the problem.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 08:20 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Ganesh idol in Bengaluru adorned with coins, and notes worth 2.5 cr. Watch

With its unique decoration, the Sathyaganapati Temple has caught the attention of devotees.

Ganesh idol in Bengaluru adorned with coins, and notes worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 cr. Watch
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 03:55 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru News Updates: Viral infection kills 7 leopard cubs in zoo

Bengaluru News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Viral infection kills 7 leopard cubs in zoo.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 03:48 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners.

BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 09:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

High command will decide Siddaramaiah's future: Karnataka Minister

There were several reports that there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, though Congress officially did not confirm it.

High command will decide whether Siddaramaiah's future: Karnataka Minister
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 02:48 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Cong’s only agenda is to win Telangana,’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Earlier, on Saturday, the CWC adopted a resolution to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an ideological and electoral success.

‘Cong’s only agenda is to win Telangana,’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 08:09 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Will obey high command decision: Siddaramaiah on three Dy CMs in Karnataka

The chief minister on his part made it clear that he has no say on the issue and it is for the high command to decide.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2023 04:27 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet responds

A user named Priya took to social media and shared a picture of her peeling vegetables from the car and wrote, “Being productive during peak traffic hours.”

Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet responds.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2023 01:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out