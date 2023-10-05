Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Musician Ricky Kej slams comedian Trevor Noah over cancelled shows

Bengaluru News LIVE:

Bengaluru woke up to a typical Thursday morning. (Mahadevapura Task Force/Twitter)

Business: Karnataka saw a number of investment developments, with multiple companies including Burns & McDonnell, Ekagrid and Krypton Solutions expanding to the state capital with plans to set up universities and offices.

Crime: In Hubballi, cops arrested a 47-year-old cook for allegedly sexually assaulting minor boys and recording videos of them on his mobile phone. Furthermore, a former senior BMTC official was also arrested for allegedly forging signatures of his seniors and awarding contracts that resulted in a loss of over ₹17 crore to the corporation.

READ | ‘There is something known as a soundcheck’: Grammy winner Ricky Kej's dig at Trevor Noah over cancelled Bengaluru show

In the realm of politics, the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP continued to bump heads over the caste census report, the contents of which are yet to be revealed, and the recent violence in Shivamogga district, wherein miscreants pelted stones over a religious procession.

A lot more is happening in Bengaluru, including developments in transport and civic issues.

