Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Musician Ricky Kej slams comedian Trevor Noah over cancelled shows
Business: Karnataka saw a number of investment developments, with multiple companies including Burns & McDonnell, Ekagrid and Krypton Solutions expanding to the state capital with plans to set up universities and offices.
Crime: In Hubballi, cops arrested a 47-year-old cook for allegedly sexually assaulting minor boys and recording videos of them on his mobile phone. Furthermore, a former senior BMTC official was also arrested for allegedly forging signatures of his seniors and awarding contracts that resulted in a loss of over ₹17 crore to the corporation.
READ | ‘There is something known as a soundcheck’: Grammy winner Ricky Kej's dig at Trevor Noah over cancelled Bengaluru show
In the realm of politics, the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP continued to bump heads over the caste census report, the contents of which are yet to be revealed, and the recent violence in Shivamogga district, wherein miscreants pelted stones over a religious procession.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 11:13 AM
Krypton Solutions likely to invest USD 100 million in Karnataka
Texas-based Krypton Solutions is likely to invest USD 100 million ( ₹832 crore) to set up a Printed Circuit Board fabrication unit in Karnataka, while semiconductor manufacturing company Texas Instruments has affirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state. (PTI)
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 10:51 AM
Differing views on impact of caste survey findings in Karnataka
As pressure builds on the Congress government in Karnataka to release a socio-economic survey report, commonly referred to as the ‘caste survey,’ party leaders and political observers are divided on the electoral implications of the findings of the report. Read more here
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 10:35 AM
Three teams from Centre to visit Karnataka today to review drought situation
Three teams from the Central government are scheduled to arrive on Thursday for a comprehensive assessment, said state agriculture minister N Chaluvarayaswamy. This development comes after the Congress-led Karnataka government sent its report last month on the prevailing drought situation in the state to the Centre. Read more here
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 10:06 AM
'If Karnataka is left like this, one day Bin Laden, Kasab's photos will be exhibited': CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka saying that if Karnataka is left the way it is being run, someday photos like Bin Laden, Hussain, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Kasab will be exhibited in the state. Read more here
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 09:53 AM
‘There is something called a soundcheck’: Grammy winner Ricky Kej's dig at Trevor Noah over cancelled Bengaluru show
Three time Grammy award winner and renowned musician Ricky Kej on Wednesday hit out at comedian Trevor Noah over his cancelled Bengaluru shows, calling him “irresponsible” for not carrying out a soundcheck in advance. Read more here