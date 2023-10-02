Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams govt for carpool ban, writes to CM

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The 144 section of CrPC has been imposed by the Shivamogga district administration in Ragi Gudda area of the town after clashes took place between two communities on Sunday evening. A total of five people were reportedly injured in a stone-pelting incident at Ragi Gudda. Karnataka police are closely watching the situation to prevent any communal clashes in this sensitive town of central Karnataka.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt for carpool ban

The carpooling ban in Bengaluru by Karnataka government has created a row and Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya even wrote to Karnataka CM, asking him to revoke the ban. The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a ban on carpooling services and said a fine ranging up to ₹10,000 will be levied if anyone operates these services.

Though Bengaluru observed less traffic as schools, colleges and IT offices are shut due to the long weekend, the Nandi Hills which is located roughly 50km away from the city went through the traffic choke after thousands of vehicles flocked to the hill station. The videos of people waiting in long lines went viral on social media.

Bengaluru is gearing up for the first ‘Kambala’ event, a slush track buffalo race, which will be held at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26, Puttur MLA and convenor of Bengaluru Kambala committee Ashok Kumar Rai said on Saturday.

