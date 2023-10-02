News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams govt for carpool ban, writes to CM
Live

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams govt for carpool ban, writes to CM

Oct 02, 2023 10:50 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru News Live: Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on traffic, weather, civic issues, transport, commute, health, politics, crime and more.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The 144 section of CrPC has been imposed by the Shivamogga district administration in Ragi Gudda area of the town after clashes took place between two communities on Sunday evening. A total of five people were reportedly injured in a stone-pelting incident at Ragi Gudda. Karnataka police are closely watching the situation to prevent any communal clashes in this sensitive town of central Karnataka.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt for carpool ban
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt for carpool ban

The carpooling ban in Bengaluru by Karnataka government has created a row and Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya even wrote to Karnataka CM, asking him to revoke the ban. The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a ban on carpooling services and said a fine ranging up to 10,000 will be levied if anyone operates these services.

Though Bengaluru observed less traffic as schools, colleges and IT offices are shut due to the long weekend, the Nandi Hills which is located roughly 50km away from the city went through the traffic choke after thousands of vehicles flocked to the hill station. The videos of people waiting in long lines went viral on social media.

Bengaluru is gearing up for the first ‘Kambala’ event, a slush track buffalo race, which will be held at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26, Puttur MLA and convenor of Bengaluru Kambala committee Ashok Kumar Rai said on Saturday.

Stay further informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all the latest and LIVE news from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 02, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Nandi hills near Bengaluru choked with heavy traffic

    The traffic woes continue to bother Bengaluru even on long weekends, but the snarl has shifted to the popular hill station Nandi Hills located roughly 50 kilometers away from the city. A traffic gridlock was observed on Saturday and Sunday after huge crowds flocked to the iconic tourist spot during the long weekend

  • Oct 02, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    S M Krishna advises four riparian states to formulate distress formula

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna on Sunday said all the four riparian states should discuss and formulate a distress formula aimed at putting an end to the Cauvery river water sharing dispute.

    "If we have to put an end to this dispute, it is appropriate for all the four states (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry) to discuss and formulate the distress formula, and within its framework appropriate decisions have to be made regarding the management of the river water," Krishna said.

  • Oct 02, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    Tejasvi Surya writes to CM Siddaramaiah after ban on carpooling

    In his letter, Surya said the current public transport infrastructure in Bengaluru is not able to cater for its population and reiterated that carpooling could be the solution to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

    “With regards to the public transport of the city, the number of buses operated by the BMTC remained stagnant at 4,500 for the last few years and has increased to about 6,763 now. The fleet size is insufficient to meet the demands of Bengaluru, which has a population size of about 1.10 crore. It is estimated that around 6,000 more buses of various sizes are required for the city," he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka tejasvi surya siddaramaiah + 2 more
live

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt for carpool ban

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Bengaluru News Live: Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on traffic, weather, civic issues, transport, commute, health, politics, crime and more.

live Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt for carpool ban
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Tejasvi Surya asks Karnataka govt to reconsider carpooling ban in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a ban on carpooling services and said a fine ranging up to ₹10,000 will be levied if anyone operates them.

Tejasvi Surya asks Karnataka govt to reconsider carpooling ban in Bengaluru
bengaluru news
Published on Oct 02, 2023 08:50 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Cauvery row: S M Krishna advises 4 riparian states to formulate distress formula

The former External Affairs Minister was also appreciative of the state government's stand on the issue.

Karnataka former CM SM Krishna.(HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

3 of family drown in Mysuru canal: Cops

The incident occurred when the daughter went to wash her hands and feet in the canal on the bank of Nugu reservoir and accidentally slipped into the canal.

The parents lost their lives while attempting to rescue their daughter who had accidentally fallen into a canal, police said.
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 08:34 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Capital set to host its first Kambala event on Nov 25-26, 700k likely to attend: Puttur MLA

According to Rai, about 100 to 130 pairs of buffaloes from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasargod and other districts will take part in the event, and 7,00,000 visitors are expected to attend it in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Kambala Samithi along with Zilla Kambala Samithi will organise Bengaluru Kambala (Namma Kambala) in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26 at Palace Grounds (File Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 08:26 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Kannada actor held as 1 dies in road accident: Cops

The deceased has been identified as Prema S, and her husband, Krishna B. While the woman died on the way to the hospital, the man is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, and continues to be critical, police said

Police officers said that while an alcometer test cleared him, they have sent his blood samples for test, the results of which are awaited
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 08:22 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

JD(S) holds meeting amid rumblings over BJP tie-up

Several leaders from the regional party, predominantly Muslims, have resigned, while several others are planning to quit, according to Muslims leaders in the party

Meetings will be held in all 31 districts of the state in the next one month and all issues will be resolved, Kumaraswamy said on Sunday. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 08:20 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Electric car catches fire in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Video goes viral

The alarming footage shows the electric car engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Electric car catches fire in Bengaluru(X/Rakesh Prakash)
india news
Updated on Oct 01, 2023 05:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Kannada actor Nagabhushan arrested after Bengaluru car crash kills woman

The incident took place at Kumaraswamy layout traffic police limits here and the officials rushed to the spot and arrested Nagabhushan.

Kannada actor Nagabhushan.
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 08:40 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru man sues Apple India and service center, gets 1 lakh compensation

A complaint of unfair trade practices was filed at Bengaluru Urban district consumer disputes redressal commission in Shantinagar

Bengaluru man sues Apple India and service center, gets <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh compensation.
bengaluru news
Published on Oct 01, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Centre exempts 'Bangalore rose onion' from export duty

The govt in the past imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market till December 31, 2023.

Centre exempts 'Bangalore rose onion' from export duty
bengaluru news
Published on Oct 01, 2023 01:10 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine up to 10,000 can be levied. More details

Bengaluru carpool ban: The decision is said to be taken after the government received complaints from taxi driver associations.

Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 can be levied. More details
bengaluru news
Published on Oct 01, 2023 11:55 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Property prices in Bengaluru set to go up from today. Here is why

Karnataka revenue minister said in areas where the market rate and the guidance value are similar, the guidance value has been increased by 10 per cent.

Property prices in Bengaluru set to go up from today. Here is why
bengaluru news
Published on Oct 01, 2023 09:58 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru traffic: Traffic police draws measures to avoid congestions

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Heavy vehicular traffic movement on ORR will be banned between 7am and 10pm, effective next week.

Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Sep 27. (Mahadevapura Task Force)
bengaluru news
Published on Oct 01, 2023 08:53 AM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka government files review petition before CWMA

The review petition says that the water can’t be released to Tamil Nadu and a permission should be granted to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds a meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court and the Advocate General over the release of the Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 07:34 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out