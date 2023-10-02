Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tejasvi Surya slams govt for carpool ban, writes to CM
Bengaluru News Live Updates: The 144 section of CrPC has been imposed by the Shivamogga district administration in Ragi Gudda area of the town after clashes took place between two communities on Sunday evening. A total of five people were reportedly injured in a stone-pelting incident at Ragi Gudda. Karnataka police are closely watching the situation to prevent any communal clashes in this sensitive town of central Karnataka.
The carpooling ban in Bengaluru by Karnataka government has created a row and Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya even wrote to Karnataka CM, asking him to revoke the ban. The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a ban on carpooling services and said a fine ranging up to ₹10,000 will be levied if anyone operates these services.
Though Bengaluru observed less traffic as schools, colleges and IT offices are shut due to the long weekend, the Nandi Hills which is located roughly 50km away from the city went through the traffic choke after thousands of vehicles flocked to the hill station. The videos of people waiting in long lines went viral on social media.
Bengaluru is gearing up for the first ‘Kambala’ event, a slush track buffalo race, which will be held at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26, Puttur MLA and convenor of Bengaluru Kambala committee Ashok Kumar Rai said on Saturday.
- Oct 02, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Nandi hills near Bengaluru choked with heavy traffic
The traffic woes continue to bother Bengaluru even on long weekends, but the snarl has shifted to the popular hill station Nandi Hills located roughly 50 kilometers away from the city. A traffic gridlock was observed on Saturday and Sunday after huge crowds flocked to the iconic tourist spot during the long weekend
- Oct 02, 2023 10:49 AM IST
S M Krishna advises four riparian states to formulate distress formula
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna on Sunday said all the four riparian states should discuss and formulate a distress formula aimed at putting an end to the Cauvery river water sharing dispute.
"If we have to put an end to this dispute, it is appropriate for all the four states (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry) to discuss and formulate the distress formula, and within its framework appropriate decisions have to be made regarding the management of the river water," Krishna said.
- Oct 02, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Tejasvi Surya writes to CM Siddaramaiah after ban on carpooling
In his letter, Surya said the current public transport infrastructure in Bengaluru is not able to cater for its population and reiterated that carpooling could be the solution to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.
“With regards to the public transport of the city, the number of buses operated by the BMTC remained stagnant at 4,500 for the last few years and has increased to about 6,763 now. The fleet size is insufficient to meet the demands of Bengaluru, which has a population size of about 1.10 crore. It is estimated that around 6,000 more buses of various sizes are required for the city," he wrote.