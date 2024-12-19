Bengaluru News Live Today December 19, 2024 : Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report

Live
Dec 19, 2024 7:52 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on December 19, 2024.
Dec 19, 2024 7:52 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report
- The victim, identified as Kanakamadara, was employed with a private firm in Bengaluru.
Dec 19, 2024 7:39 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka free bus scheme: Government owes ₹1,694 crore to state transport corporations
- Since the launch of the scheme 350.9 crore free bus rides were undertaken through Shakti scheme.
Dec 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.18 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 19, 2024 here.
