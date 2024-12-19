Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi70C
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bengaluru News Live Today December 19, 2024 : Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 19, 2024 7:52 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on December 19, 2024.
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report

    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 19, 2024 7:52 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report

    • The victim, identified as Kanakamadara, was employed with a private firm in Bengaluru.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 19, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka free bus scheme: Government owes ₹1,694 crore to state transport corporations

    • Since the launch of the scheme 350.9 crore free bus rides were undertaken through Shakti scheme.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.18 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 19, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today December 19, 2024 : Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes