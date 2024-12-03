Live
Bengaluru News Live Today December 3, 2024 : Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures
Dec 3, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on December 3, 2024.
Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures
Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 3, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures
- In districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkaballapur, District Collectors have announced holidays for schools.
Dec 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 3, 2024 here.
News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today December 3, 2024 : Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures