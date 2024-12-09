Live

Bengaluru News Live Today December 9, 2024 : Karnataka man kills estranged girlfriend in front of her 2.5-year-old daughter, dumps body in lake: Report

By

Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on December 9, 2024.