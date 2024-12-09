Live
Bengaluru News Live Today December 9, 2024 : Karnataka man kills estranged girlfriend in front of her 2.5-year-old daughter, dumps body in lake: Report
Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on December 9, 2024.
- Chiranjeevi, 28, stabbed Trupti, 26, during a confrontation. The body was found in a lake in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru.
Dec 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.65 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 9, 2024 here.
