Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bengaluru News Live Today February 11, 2025 : Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 11, 2025 8:26 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on February 11, 2025.
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations
    Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations

    Bengaluru News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 11, 2025 8:26 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations

    • Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had recently returned the ordinance to the government, citing regulatory excesses.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 11, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 11, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru News Live Today February 11, 2025 : Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes