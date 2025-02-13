Bengaluru News Live Today February 13, 2025 : Bengaluru metro fare hike to be reviewed by BMRCL after commuter outrage: Report

Edit Profile
New Delhi120C
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 13, 2025 8:08 AM IST
    Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on February 13, 2025.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2025 8:08 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru metro fare hike to be reviewed by BMRCL after commuter outrage: Report

    • BMRCL officials assured that ridership data and commuter feedback would be analyzed to address concerns.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 7:47 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Law to curb Microfinance harassment to come into effect soon: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    • The state government has planned an ordinance to prevent microfinance companies from exploiting the poor to recover loans.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.46 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 13, 2025 here.
    Read the full story here

    © 2025 HindustanTimes