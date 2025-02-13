Bengaluru News Live Today February 13, 2025 : Bengaluru metro fare hike to be reviewed by BMRCL after commuter outrage: Report

Live
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru metro fare hike to be reviewed by BMRCL after commuter outrage: Report
- BMRCL officials assured that ridership data and commuter feedback would be analyzed to address concerns.
Feb 13, 2025 7:47 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Law to curb Microfinance harassment to come into effect soon: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The state government has planned an ordinance to prevent microfinance companies from exploiting the poor to recover loans.
Feb 13, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.46 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 13, 2025 here.
