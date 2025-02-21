Live

Bengaluru News Live Today February 21, 2025 : 'Even god can't fix Bengaluru's traffic soon': DK Shivakumar's remark sparks outrage on X

By

Bengaluru News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on February 21, 2025.